Nkulumane fruits and vegetable wholesale market construction begins

ETERNAL works have commenced at Nkulumane fruits and vegetable wholesale market which is being constructed by the Bulawayo City Council in partnership with Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA), Dan Church Aid and UNDP Zimbabwe.

The project is being driven by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works under the Building Urban Resilience in Zimbabwe through ‘Safe Markets and Green Solutions’ programme.

“We commence external works, putting touches on access roads to the Nkulumane Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market. It shall open and run viable in our lifetime with BVTA, Dan Church Aid, UNDP and City of Bulawayo and other partners,” said BVTA executive director Mr Michael Ndiweni on his X (Twitter) handle.

After project completion, there will not be any need for informal traders and members of the public to travel to the city center to buy vegetables when they can be accessed in their localities, said Mrs Mpofu.

She added that the city of Bulawayo was working on designing an effective and adaptable allocation model that will eliminate space barons.

