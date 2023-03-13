Nkulumane High School win Nash Bulawayo top schools basketball tournament

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NKULUMANE High School clinched the Nash Bulawayo Province Basketball Top Schools qualifiers tournament after they overcame St Bernards 36-52 in the final played at Eveline Girls High School at the weekend.

 

The two-day tournament saw various schools that included Founders, CBC, Green Gables, Njube High, Riverdale, Petra College, and Ihlathi High School taking part.

On their way to the final Nkulumane narrowly beat CBC 50-52. In the other semi-final St Bernard’s had managed a 37-32 victory over Petra College Senior.

Nkulumane High will now represent the province at the national competition. [email protected]

 

