Nkulumane trio nabbed for 121 smuggled television sets

The Officer Commanding Nkulumane District Chief Superintendent Sherita Bizeki Nyoka (left) shows the television sets that were smuggled from Botswana at Nkulumane Police Station yesterday

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THREE men from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo were yesterday arrested after being found in possession of 121 television sets which were smuggled from Botswana.

The three – Oscar and Pardon Chinanai, as well as Providence Dhaitiya – were arrested in Nkulumane 11 yesterday afternoon.

An unnamed resident notified police after spotting the three offloading the smuggled TVs into their home.

The Customs and Exercise Act defines smuggling as any importation or exportation with intent to defraud the State or evade any prohibition, restriction or regulation on the importing or exporting of any goods required to be accounted for under the Act.

Police could not readily give the total value of the recovered television sets but the three accused persons will appear in court in due course facing smuggling charges.

The smuggled smart TVs are a mixture of 25”, 32”, 42” and 70” in size.

Officer commanding Nkulumane Police Station Chief Superintendent Sherita Bizeki Nyoka applauded members of the public for helping police with information.

“We received a tip off at around 12PM from concerned members of the public concerning smuggled TVs which came through an illegal entry point in Botswana. Our members responded and managed to arrest three accused persons who were found in possession of 121 TV sets in Nkulumane 11,” said Chief Supt Bizeki Nyoka.

She said the three men who could have smuggled the goods for resale were in police custody. “We are yet to establish the total cost of the television sets but we understand that they came through an illegal entry point considering that borders are still closed,” she said.

Chief Supt Bizeki Nyoka said members of the public should continue working hand in hand with police to bring an end to criminal activities in Bulawayo.