Nkwali drops Mntanami visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

CONTEMPORARY artiste, Nkwali has released visuals for her track Mntanami that is a rendition of Black Umfolosi’s hit song.

The video which was shot at different locations in Bulawayo was directed by Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and choreographed by Mbongeni Nxumalo of Marcel Studios. Featuring in the video that was shot by CnC Productions and released on Sunday is socialite Gogo Rose Nyathi.

Detailing the song that was released last year, Nkwali said: “Basically the song is about a single mother who raised her child by sewing and selling. She really struggled but then she managed to send her child to school until the boy graduated.

“However, the boy became successful, owning a beautiful house and driving fancy cars but forgot about his mom and her struggles when she was raising him,” said Nkwali.

“This song, Mntanami, is a single from my second album Themba. It’s a song originally composed and sung by Black Umfolosi. I’ve loved them since I was young and I loved this song in particular, that’s why I did a rendition of it. I’m grateful to Black Umfolosi for writing such a beautiful song,” she said.

Nkwali who stole the show at the Bulawayo Arts Festival said she is working on surprise projects which include visuals for the track Halala Lozikeyi that awed President Mnangagwa at the festival. – @mthabisi_mthire