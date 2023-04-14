NMB declares dividend

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

FINANCIAL institution NMB Bank has declared a final dividend of 284 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022.

“Notice is hereby given that the board declared a final dividend of 284 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022 payable in respect of all the ordinary shares of the company,” reads part of the notice.

“The conversion price of the scrip dividend is 4 933,66 cents, which was the market price as of 22 March 2023, the date the directors approved the dividend.”

The bank said the dividend will be payable in full to all Shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on 28 April 2023.

“The payment of the dividend will take place on or about 26 May 2023. The applicable shareholders’ tax will be deducted from the Gross Dividends.

“The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 25 April 2023 and ex-dividend as from 26 April 2023,” said NMB.

“The forms of the election with the full details and terms of the scrip/cash dividend offer will be mailed to shareholders on 5 May 2023 and the last date of receiving the forms of election is 19 May 2023.

“Shareholders who do not submit their forms of election by close of business on 19 May 2023 will be paid their dividend as cash which is the default option.” – @SikhulekelaniM1