NMBZ Holdings appoints new board chair

FINANCIAL services group, NMBZ Holdings Limited has appointed Mr Pearson Gowero as chairman of the group effective January 1, 2024.

The appointment follows the pending retirement of the incumbent chairman, Mr Benedict Chikwanha on December 31.

Mr Chikwanha retires after having served 10 years on the board, nine of which he served as board chairman.

In a notice, the financial institution said Mr Gowero sits on the NMBZ Holdings Limited and NMB Bank Limited Board as an Independent non-executive Director.

He is a member of the ALCO and Finance Committee, Loans Review Committee, Human Capital, Remuneration and Nominations Committee, and the Risk and Compliance Committee.

“Pearson is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience working in consumer-facing businesses. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters’ in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa. He served for SABMiller Africa as the Country Managing Director for Zambia and Malawi from September 2006 to June 2011,” reads part of the notice.

Mr Gowero has held several leadership and management positions during his career at Delta Corporation Limited in Marketing, Sales and Distribution, and General Management.

He served as Chief Executive Officer of Delta Corporation Limited, (an associate of ABInBev) from June 2012 until his retirement in June 2021.

The incoming board chair has sat on various boards of listed companies, subsidiaries and associates of the Delta Group.

He has also served as a member of the National Council of The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

“Currently, Pearson is the Board Chairman of SeedCo Limited. Additionally, he is a director of Zambeef Products PLC Zambia and Marksbury Investments Private Limited.”