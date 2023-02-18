No bad hair day in the city of Manchester. . .Not while Butholezwe, a barber from Bulawayo is around

Ricky Zililo, Senior Reporter

WHAT started as a hobby to get extra goodies at boarding school has become a source of livelihood for United Kingdom-based barber Ivor Butholezwe Ncube.

He boasts of a wide range of clientele that includes A-listers, from footballers to wealthy individuals as well as artistes.

French-born Ivorian defensive midfielder Christ Tiehi who turns out for Wigan Athletic, popular British Hip-Hop artiste Fxsion and South Africa’s Prince Kaybee are some of the A-listers that Ncube has worked on.

Ncube, known as Mbonisi was born and raised in Bulawayo. During his childhood, he stayed in Pumula North, North End, Paddonhurst and Emganwini.

The barber, who is popular in Manchester, did his primary education at Milton Junior, before proceeding to Regina Mundi for his secondary schooling where he began to cut fellow pupils’ hair in exchange for extra goodies.

Never in his childhood did Ncube think he would earn a living by being a barber.

He moved to the UK in 2001, but after hopping from one job to another, he decided to take up his haircut hobby to a professional level.

“I started cutting hair in boarding school just as a fun thing to do and for an extra loaf of bread here and there. I turned professional about 12 years ago. I’ve always been a barber at heart but I took it to the next level when I came to the UK. I had the skill of cutting Afro hair but had no idea how to cut Caucasian and Asian hair. So I went to college and got my qualifications and here I am,” Ncube said.

“Worth mentioning is that I came here in 2001, got sacked so many times doing some dead-end jobs that I didn’t like at all. So that’s when I made up my mind on going the self-employment route and taking on barbering as a full time job/career. I’ve not looked back since,” he added.

The barber has grown his game, keeping up with modern trends by having presence in social media platforms as well as setting a website where he interacts with clients and shows off his works.

His interactive website, ivorybarber.co.uk allows clients to book, get a quotation for the service they need and even shop hair for exclusive hair products.

The message on the homepage of his website subtle sells Ncube’s works, ignites an element of great expectations from the barber.

“Welcome to Ivory Barber Shop

“Bringing back that old fashioned barbershop experience for people of all ages!

“At Ivory Barber, we bring you nostalgia with a modern twist. From the authentic barber chairs, our old-fashioned hot lather and straight-edge razor shaves to our relaxing head and neck massages, Ivory Barbershop sets a new standard for barber shops.

Whether you’re looking for a traditional short hair cut or a more contemporary men’s hairstyle, we invite you to visit one of our barbers and experience for yourself why Ivory Barber is simply a cut above the rest!” reads the welcome note on the website.

Services offered by the barber include shape up, dreadlocks, men’s haircut and beard shape up as well as boys’ under 16.

Ncube said being a barber isn’t an easy job as it requires one to have good relations with the clients. Patience is also needed in barbering, days are not the same and clients change a lot.

“You have to be able to build ‘relationships’ with your clientele. At the end of the day people don’t just come to you for a haircut, it’s the conversation, advice, the therapy in a way and everything in between. I’ve known the majority of my clients for over 6 years now and they all come from all walks of life.

“The turnover of clients is a huge challenge. Guys go away to university, move cities for work, move residency and worse case scenarios go to prison or find a better barber. There’s always constant rotation of clients. Which means that not every day is the same,” he said.

Besides trimming and haircuts, the barber gives his clients extra attention by giving them neck and shoulder massage while working on them at his exotic barbershop tucked in Manchester.

Ncube, who did his secondary education at Hamilton High and Bulawayo Adventist Secondary School (BASS), said staying in touch with current trends is a must and it’s the best way to stay relevant in the hair game.

“Being a one trick pony gets you sussed out quickly by clients. I don’t use enhancements in my work. It’s all hair manipulation and attention to detail plus taking my time. So my haircuts tend to last longer than the ‘painted’ ones you’ll come across these days. So I’ve built a niche in that respect and so I get plenty of referrals because of my craft,” Ncube said.