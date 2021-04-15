No brand ambassador post for de Jongh in Netherlands

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have not engaged former coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh to be brand ambassador for the club in his native Netherlands.

The Dutchman has voluntarily been pushing the club’s brand through his social media activity.

A few weeks ago, the De Jongh revealed that he would be getting replica jerseys from Bosso and sell them on behalf of the club.

“For my wonderful fans from Holland, there is good news. My former club Highlanders have a website where you can buy shirts. The club is also giving a number of shirts to The Champ to give away, possibly signed by myself. The replica jerseys cost US$35 in sportswear shops, while on the OTB Looks website they are priced at R550,” De Jongh tweeted.

De Jongh is set to give away a Bosso jersey to the winner of a match prediction competition he is running online on Thursday evening.

The Dutchman will reward one individual that correctly predicts outcome of the Uefa Europa League quarter-final second leg tie between Roma and Ajax with a Bosso jersey.

“Who’s gonna win this great jersey from the club with the best fans in Africa. There is time for your prediction about the big game Roma against Ajax,” wrote De Jongh.

However, Bosso communications officer Ronald Moyo says there is no agreement between the club and De Jongh at present.

“We are yet to engage him or to speak to technical partners OTB Looks on the matter. However, we are grateful that he is still pushing the Highlanders brand,” Moyo said.

De Jongh joined Bosso in 2019 and managed to win the Chibuku Super Cup before joining FC Platinum.

During his short stint at Bosso, De Jongh managed to create an attachment with the Bosso faithful which he clearly still cherishes. – @innocentskizoe