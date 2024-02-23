No Cala, no June exam registration – ZIMSEC

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council has said the June examinations are open to those who are re-writing from the previous year who would have completed their Continuous Assessment of Learning Activities (CALA).

Registration for O and A Level June and November examinations with registration fees pegged in USD but can be paid in the currency of the student or guardian’s choice (Rand, USD, or ZWL).

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dhlamini said first time candidates are not legible to write June examinations.

“Our June examinations are strictly for rewriting candidates. So these are candidates that would have written before who also have their CALA banked at Zimsec already. These are the candidates that are able to register for the June examinations. This simply means first time candidates, who have not done CALA or who have not sat for campinations cannot register for the ZImsec June examinations,” said Ms Dhlamini.

She added that those who are rewriting will not benefit from the Government subsidy for subjects.

Zimsec said the June and November O’level and A’Level examination fees will cost US$24 and US$48 respectively and Government will pay 55 percent (for A’Level) and 45 percent (for O’Level) per subject of the examination fee for candidates in public schools.