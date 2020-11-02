No changes to our arrangements with coach Mark Harrison, Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

HIGHLANDERS never conducted any interviews for the post of technical manager as they still have an a relationship with Briton Mark Harrison who is presently holed up in his native country and will soon come back to Zimbabwe once date for the resumption of football are known.

Harrison returned to the United Kingdom soon after a national lockdown was announced as part of measures to contain Covid-19 and his departure immediately sparked debate and rumours that he was no longer coming back. At one time he was linked to move in Kenya.

Highlanders though remained adamant that they had not parted with their man, who took charge of only one official game for the Bulawayo giants which they lost to a tactically and technically better prepared FC Platinum, losing 0-2 in the Castle Challenge Cup played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso’s communications officer Ronald Moyo yesterday reiterated that the coaching vacancy at the club was occupied.

“Look, e keep on hearing these rumours that we have been conducting interviews for the post of technical manager, let me put it clearly that our arrangement with coach Harrison still stands, he is our coach and will soon be reuniting with the boys once authorities come up with dates on when we should start training and eventually have competitive games. For now we cant authoritatively engage with the coach and ask him to come back to Zimbabwe when we are also in the dark about when exactly football will resume,” said Moyo.

Some names of possible coaches to replace the Briton were already being thrown around, with assistant coach Mandla Lulu Mpofu and his co-assistant Bekithemba Super Ndlovu being some of the coaches said to be in line to take over. Others included Amini Soma-Phiri, Nation Dube, Thulani Sibanda as well as Lizwe Sweswe.

Meanwhile, jostling for executive positions at the club is intensifying with each passing day ahead of elections next year.

Highlanders members go to the polls next year to elect chairman, secretary general as well as committee member. Incumbent chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has already declared that he will seek another three year mandate.

Secretary general Israel Moyo’s position is not yet clear but its believed he too, like Mhlophe will run again while committee member Wisdom Mabhena has served his constitutional mandate, unless if he will choose to run for another post. Five candidates, including two football legends who served the club with distinction during their illustrious playing career are eyeing the chairman’s post while two, so far want to be committee members.