NO CHEER FOR BIG GUNS: Bikita get vital point at Highlanders

Fungai Muderere at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-1 Bikita Minerals

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders failed to exorcise their May football ghost in a development that saw them go for six games without a win after being held to a one-all draw by visiting Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bosso were held to their fifth draw between May 1 and June by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys Bikita Minerals.

A total of five matches were played In May before the country’s elite football league took a two-week break which ended last weekend.

The break was meant to accommodate the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers.

In May, the black and white army played four draws (Greenfuel 1 Highlanders 1, Highlanders 1 Manica Diamonds 1, ZPC Kariba1 Highlanders 1, Arenel Movers 0 Highlanders 0) and lost once to former champions Platinum on a 0-2 scoreline.

The calculator points to the fact that from a possible 15 points, Amahlolanyama managed to collect a paltry four which puts them on an uninspiring 27 percent success rate.

Kelvin Kaindu’s men, who are on 23 points one, ahead of the equally bruised Chicken Inn, have now dropped a massive 13 points, conceding seven times and scoring five.

Highlanders, who were yesterday hoping to get it right, after their indifferent May campaign that saw them collect an insignificant four points from a possible 15, got their goal through the boot of impressive Malvin Sibanda in the sixth minute before veteran Evans Katema doused their adventure with a second-half strike.

Dreadlocked Katema took advantage of a loose ball inside the box before he managed to beat a badly exposed Bosso goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

After the game, where Sibanda, a Bosso senior team newcomer, watched in disbelief when his well-taken effort crashed against the crossbar with Bosso followers already counting it as a goal, Amahlolanyama head coach, Kelvin Kaindu, reckoned they got too relaxed.

“It’s two points that we have dropped, I think we became comfortable when we got an early goal. Probably, it was a disadvantage for us to concede early in the second-half because we didn’t start well. I think from the first three chances from our opponents we conceded, I think we got relaxed,” said Kaindu.

His opposite number Arnold Jani said they collected a worthy point.

“It is a very big point for us. We are really happy about what we got here because Highlanders are a well-oiled team,” said Jani.

In the 77th minute, Bosso’s Lynoth Chikuhwa had a weak shot saved before yet another poor attempt in the 88th minute was easily collected by goalkeeper First Gandisani.

Godfrey Makaruse also had his late strike from outside the box go wide. Despite getting numerous chances, Bosso failed to breach the Bikita Minerals’ defence.

Teams

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa (Marvelous Chigumira,72mins), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Melikhaya Ncube, Marvin Sibanda (Mason Mushore, 72mins), Devine Mhindirira, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube (Prince Ndlovu, 54mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Bikita Minerals: First Gandisani (gk), Prince Mlanzi, Blessing Kagudu,Carlton Munzabwa, Hillary Jeke, Allen Gahadzikwa (Liberty Masveure, 46mins), Benedict Bera, Evans Katema (Daren Mutimuzunze, 78mins), Chris Makambira (Masimba Mambare, 78mins), Praise Tonha, Barnabas Mtuche (Russell Madamombe, 46mins).- @FungiMuderere.