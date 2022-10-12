No Chibuku Super Cup semi-final for Chirinda

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs will miss the services of suspended strikers Obriel Chirinda and Dela Arkoli for their Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash against Black Rhinos.

The Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals will be played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday, with Chiefs taking on Black Rhinos in a 13:00 kickoff match followed by defending champions FC Platinum clash with Herentals at 15:30.

Chiefs are making their first appearance in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup since their promotion to the topflight in 2018. Heading for the Rhinos match, The Ninjas, as Chiefs are affectionately known, have been dealt a blow by the unavailability of their top striker Chirinda who has eight league goals.

Chirinda was red carded in the 1-0 quarter-final win against Highlanders and should Chiefs hunt down Rhinos, the striker will also miss the final to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on November 19.

Chiefs will miss the force that Chirinda gives to opposition defenders as he always chases after every ball and keeps his markers on their toes.

Arkoli is serving his last match of suspension having picked up a red card in the 1-0 first round win against ZPC Kariba. Should Chiefs make it to the final, Arkoli will be available for selection.

In the absence of Chirinda, Chiefs’ other attacking options are seasoned forward Perfect Chikwende, bulldozing Farau Matare and hard running Billy Veremu.

Chiefs’ stand-in coach Thulani Sibanda is wary of their opponents.

“We would have loved to have Chirinda available but then again his absence means whoever will come has to do the job. It won’t be an easy game because Rhinos are a good side and as we work towards the game, we’ve to correct mistakes we made in the last match we lost to Bulawayo City.

“We’re also aware that cup games by nature are different and require different approaches, so we’ll do the best of our abilities to come up with a game plan we think can work for us,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Bulawayo City in a league match played last weekend, with their former striker Obidiah Tarumbwa punishing them for sloppy defending.

Chiefs made a number of changes to their starting lineup, resting six regular players, goalkeeper David Bizabani, wingbacks Felix Moyo and Elvis Moyo, utility player Kelvin Madzongwe, defensive midfielder Lucky Ndlela and attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe.

Goalkeeper Matripples Muleya, Ben Nyahunzwi, Wilson Mensah, Panashe Shoko and McClive Phiri were given rare starts, while Kevin Moyo returned to the starting team.

Heading to the semi-final, Rhinos bounced back to winning ways as they ended a four-match winless run in the league to beat Tenax 2-0 to get their confidence back heading to the Chibuku Super Cup game.

On their way to the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals, Rhinos edged Caps United 1-0 on the first day and defeated Chicken Inn 9-8 on penalties after finishing the match 1-1 on regulation time.

Chiefs won the first round and the quarterfinals by identical 1-0 score lines against ZPC Kariba and Highlanders. — @ZililoR