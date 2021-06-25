No collabos on JP’s Gwara album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

For the first time in years, contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has gone solo on his upcoming 16-track 11th album — Gwara — as there are no collaborations.

Since 2016 when he featured Diamond Platnumz on his Mudhara Vachauya album, all albums that followed had collaborations with regional artistes, among them Yemi Alade, Davido, Sauti Sol, Zahara and Mafikizolo.

But for his forthcoming Gwara album that is due to be released on July 9, Jah Prayzah said he decided to go it alone as he wanted to set the bar high with his solo power.

Due to the suspension of arts events because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the album will be launched online.

Speaking through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah said the album will be launched through a virtual show which he is working on closely with his main partner, Gateway Stream — an online music streaming platform.

“We’re going to be launching Gwara album that has 16 tracks on 9 July through an online show. All the 16 tracks only have Jah Prayzah as a solo artiste so fans should expect an action-packed album,” said Mushapaidze.

He said the album containing solo tracks, however, did not mean the artiste does not have collaborations.

“Jah Prayzah has a number of collaborations with local and international artistes, but these will be released as singles. This time around, the idea was to promote Jah Prayzah’s brand by pushing solo songs on his album.”

Detailing the album, Mushapaidze said: “The album defines Jah Prayzah as it has mixed genres and works from afro-tempo beats, electro, mbira and a lot more.”

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah recently released a single Svovi and its visuals in order to quench fans’ thirst as they wait for the album. It worked wonders as it has already has received an overwhelming response.

The artiste, however, was quick to point out that the Svovi single is not part of the forthcoming album.

“The song is a single and I will be very mad and disappointed if people associate the single with my new album. Even if we meet in the streets and you ask me about the single, I will tell you that it’s not part of the list,” posted Jah Prayzah on his Facebook page.

The song which was released together with visuals on Monday, as of yesterday afternoon, was close to reaching 300 000 views on YouTube. – @mthabisi_mthire