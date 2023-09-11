No deaths at Barbourfields Stadium: Police

Raymond Jaravaza

AS of last night, 9pm, Police had not received reports of deaths at Barbourfields Stadium following the violent skirmishes that occurred.

Bulawayo Police confirmed last night that they had not received any reports of fatalities.

Disturbing videos and photos on social media platform, WhatsApp users claimmed that they had been reports of deaths.

The news were circulating prompting local law enforcement authorities to put the record straight.

Bulawayo Police spokesman Inspector Abdenico Ncube said, as of Sunday night, his office had not received information of deaths at Barbourfields Stadium.

He could not comment on the number of injured or those arrested for their part in the skirmishes.

“The Police are still carrying out investigations after the violent disturbances at Barbourfields Stadium but so far we have not received reports of any deaths.

“Police details are still on the ground as we speak, hours after the unfortunate incidents at Barbourfields, we still don’t have the exact number of arrests at the moment.

“Once that information is available, we will make it public,” said Insp. Ncube