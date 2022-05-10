No depth at Bosso – coach says

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be beefing up their squad in the mid-season transfer window from June 1, as coach Mandla Mpofu says they have no depth.

Mpofu has seen his side go for over a month without a win, with their last league victory coming on March 27 when they clobbered a hapless Yadah 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

He highlighted his team’s lack of depth after their 2-2 stalemate with Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

Bosso missed the services of anchorman Nqobizitha Masuku, who was rested to recover from a nagging injury that had seen him playing four games on pain suppressing injections.

Bosso were also without veteran Rahman Kutsanzira, who reportedly failed a Covid-19 test.

“I don’t have depth. It’s unfortunate that when I turn around and look at the bench, I see that I’m in a tight corner. If you see a coach substituting a defender, know that he has a big problem. We need to soldier on to the mid-season transfer window where we will re-energise our squad,” said Mpofu.

Highlanders has to offload some players that have been benchwarmers.

2019 Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo has become a pale shadow of himself, while former Chicken Inn winger Toto Banda has also failed to justify his presence in the Bosso squad.

Ngodzo was introduced as a second-half substitute when Highlanders edged Dynamos 1-0 in the Independence Cup and nearly gifted DeMbare a goal and fans booed him after he passed the ball to an opponent.

Toto has made cameo appearances, but failed to hit the target in matches he has played.

With under fire Mpofu eager to reinforce Highlanders’ squad, the question is, will he still be at the helm as pressure continues to mount for him to go? – @ZililoR