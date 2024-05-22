No electricity for Makokoba and surrounding areas on Thursday

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said there will be scheduled maintenance activities in the Western Region of Matabeleland for Thursday that will affect Bulawayo suburbs.

The maintenance will be from 9AM to 1PM.

This notice was communicated through the official X page for ZESA on Wednesday.

Affected areas due to the maintenance read Thorngrove, Nguboyenja, Makhokhoba, Thorngrove/Renkini Industries, Morewear, Monarch Companies, African Lumber and the surrounding areas.

The notice left an advise for the customers to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice.