No electricity, No water: Plumtree Town council warns residents

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

PLUMTREE Town council has encouraged residents to pay their outstanding municipal bill or go without water and electricity.

“The power utility is migrating the electricity payment system from postpaid to a prepaid platform for medium and large customers and that includes institutions such as ours,” read the statement.

“Council is therefore expected to settle its electricity debt /bill by the 30th of September 2024. Starting from the 1st of October 2024 council will prepay for its electricity consumption. This simply means if council fails to collect enough revenue it’ll not be able to pay for its electricity consumption. We have to brace for – no electricity, no water. I therefore urge all of us to honour our bills to avert this looming challenge, in order to have assured water supply.”