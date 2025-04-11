No fixed bus timetables until May as Govt eases holiday travel

Online Reporter

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has suspended bus timetables with immediate effect until 18 May 2025 to facilitate smooth passenger transportation during the upcoming school holidays and festive season.

In a letter addressed to transport operators, the Ministry said the temporary suspension would help manage increased travel demand expected during the end of first school term, Independence Day celebrations, Easter holidays and the beginning of second term.

The ministry has notified all traffic enforcement authorities about this development but warned operators to continue adhering to all passenger transport regulations aimed at ensuring commuter safety and security.

“This measure is meant to ease transportation challenges during this peak period,” read part of the letter seen by this publication. “However, we remind all operators that safety regulations remain in force and will be strictly enforced.”

Transport operators welcomed the move, saying fixed timetables often prove impractical during holiday seasons when passenger numbers surge dramatically.

The suspension comes as the country prepares for increased intercity travel, with thousands of students expected to travel to and from schools while families make Easter holiday trips. Traffic safety authorities have been put on alert to monitor compliance with road safety rules during this period.

Normal timetable operations will resume on 19 May 2025 after the second school term begins. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and report any transport irregularities to relevant authorities.