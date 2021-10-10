No football in Zimbabwe if Caf club licensing is strictly enforced

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

There would be no football in Zimbabwe if the Caf club licensing handbook was strictly adhered to, Zifa has said.

The association said Caf club licensing has a lot of requirements which very few football clubs in Zimbabwe have met that such a localised club licensing had to be adopted.

Zifa executive committee member and chairman of the technical and development committee Bryton Malandule said this while explaining why they cleared Portuguese Nilton Terroso to work in the country as Bulawayo Chiefs coach despite having a Uefa A coaching badge.

He said there were no underhand dealings, which most people are suspecting.

“We know that Uefa A and Caf A are similar and we are fully aware that Caf requires that foreigners must have a Uefa Pro licence or better in terms of club licensing. However, as a country we can not fully adhere to the handbook to the core otherwise we may not have any football,” said Malandule.

He said football fans should not compare Terroso’s matter with that of former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach Pieter De Jongh, who was barred from sitting on the bench for the platinum miners’ Caf Champions League matches.

“De Jongh’s issue was in adherence with Caf club licensing. Caf makes it clear that coaches must have a Caf A badge or Uefa Pro, those are mandatory. There are a lot of other requirements under the handbook and this is why FC Platinum were barred from using their Mandava Stadium. Caf follows their handbook to the core, but as a nation we are still far from fully meeting all the requirements which then gives us as Zifa the leeway to have discretion on certain aspects as long as it helps the game and its beneficial to the nation,” said Malandule.

Terroso arrived in the country last week and has already started work.

His first assignment will be against Chicken Inn in their last Chibuku Super Cup Group B game.