No glitches as Zimsec exams begin

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Grade Seven examinations started yesterday across the country while Ordinary and Advanced Levels also commenced practical tests without any glitches.

The Grade Seven examinations run until October 9 while the theoretical examinations for Ordinary and Advanced level will start on October 16.

The public examinations are starting at a time when the Government is tightening measures to curb leakage of examination papers which is compromising the integrity of the country’s public exams.

Last year, the country recorded a high number of leaks of public examinations prompting Government to launch investigations to establish the root cause.

Some school heads, teachers and police officers were arrested for leaking exam papers. At least 5 156 Advanced and Ordinary level candidates’ had their results nullified for having pre-access to examination papers in the October to December 2022 national examinations.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) spokesperson Ms Nicky Dhlamini said the public examinations started countrywide without hiccups.

“Today our examinations started with Grade Seven candidates writing English Paper One in the morning. The examinations started at all centres across the country and there were no notable complaints,” she said.

“The Grade Seven examinations are running up to October 9. Ordinary level candidates will start writing theoretical examinations on October 16, and right now they are dealing with practical subjects which also started today.”

Ms Dhlamini said Advanced level candidates started with the practical examination with summative ones starting on October 16.

She said it is important to uphold the integrity of the country’s education system by desisting from participating in any form of examination malpractice.

Ms Dhlamini said measures have been put in place to prevent leakages of exam papers.

“As Zimsec, we implore members of the public to be aware and be cognisant of the need to keep our examinations secure. Our candidates have worked very hard and have reached the stage where they are now writing their examinations and we need to uphold the integrity of our examinations system,” she said.

Ms Dhlamini said students and staff should report individuals who might want to tamper with exam papers.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry communications and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said it is important to protect the integrity of the country’s public examination systems.

He said Zimbabwe’s education remains highly rated and it was not surprising that the country is producing professionals that have made an impact on the global stage.

Mr Ndoro said Government will decisively deal with those found guilty of examination malpractice.

“We don’t want any examination malpractice and we also have a cocktail of measures that we have put in place with Zimsec to ensure that there is no examination malpractice going forward. Actually we have come up with stiff penalties for those found guilty of exam paper leakages,” he said.

Zimsec has said those found guilty of leaking examination question papers risk spending nine years in prison while learners found guilty of the same offence will have their results nullified.

@nqotshili