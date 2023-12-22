No holiday break for critical goods producers

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

WHILE some companies have closed shop to allow their workers to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones, several industries will remain operational to beef up production and meet growing demand.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Matabeleland Chamber president, Mr Joseph Gunda, who is also general manager for General Beltings Limited, said most businesses were eager to take advantage of the holiday period to maximise on electricity availability to ensure uninterrupted supplies in the market before and after the holiday.

It has been a norm over the years that companies close for festive holidays as workers will be travelling to different destinations for quality family time.

Mr Gunda said due to electricity blackouts experienced during the fourth quarter of the year, some companies will remain open during the holidays.

“Traditionally, manufacturers close industries during the festive holiday to allow workers who have been working for the whole year to take time off and be with their family and also to allow maintenance work as well,” said Mr Gunda.

“A majority of companies will shut down but the electricity issues affected us in a larger way.

“So, there are some who will continue to run to catch up, particularly those who supply food items. This is a big period for their businesses,” he said.

“Also, those who are into engineering and packaging will continue to run, especially those who supply spares in the mining sector as the sector normally does not stop.

“So, a number of companies will remain open taking advantage of the availability of electricity during the festive season.”

Mr Gunda said some companies will take advantage of the availability of electricity to produce stock for the new year.

In terms of product supply, Mr Gunda said the manufacturing sector tried its best to fill up the shelves with local products.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland chapter vice-president Mr Mackenzie Dongo said manufacturing companies do annual shutdown to allow for mandatory servicing of machinery and also allow a health break for their staff members.

He said the healthy break also acts as a social and moral booster as families get time to get together, socialise and catch up while some will go to their rural areas.

“Some, like in the mining industry are closing end of this week, as late rains have given them more working space.

“As for the retail sector and transport sector and food industry this is the peak period for business,” he said.

“As captains of industry we voice our concern for our drivers to maintain caution especially during this festive period.” —@SikhulekelaniM1