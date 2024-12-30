No hunger despite worst drought — Minister Masuka

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

LANDS, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, has described the current drought affecting Zimbabwe as an anomaly, highlighting the absence of the typical long food queues often associated with such periods.

He attributed this unusual situation to the astute leadership of President Mnangagwa, emphasising that the Second Republic is committed to ensuring no citizen goes hungry.

During a brief presentation on the state of agriculture at the 8th National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo yesterday, Dr Masuka highlighted the availability of adequate, affordable food despite the unprecedented severity of the El Niño drought, the worst since Zimbabwe’s independence.

“The El Nino drought is the worst since Zimbabwe’s independence, yet it is the most normal drought, with no queues and no escalation in food prices. This is all because of the astute leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“We have enough food to feed 6,54 million people until March 2025, and enough to feed 4,5 million learners up to Grade 7 until April 2025. The Government is also distributing cash to 1,7 million vulnerable urban people,” said Dr Masuka.

He further outlined the Government’s proactive measures to address the food security challenges.

“The Government is directly supporting 12,74 million people, which is 83,4 percent of the population.”

President Mnangagwa has consistently stated that no one and no place will be left food-insecure.

The Government has implemented measures to avert food shortages by ensuring food security at the household level for vulnerable families across the country until the next harvest.

In the 2023-2024 farming season, Zimbabwe and southern Africa experienced El Nino weather conditions characterised by low rainfall and extremely high temperatures.

Due to these conditions, farmers across the country watched their crops wilt during extended dry periods.