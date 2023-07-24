No joy for E-Creator trio

Zvikomborero Parafini, Harare Bureau



THE E-Creator Ponzi scheme trio and their accomplices have been denied bail by a Harare magistrate who ruled that they are flight risks.

Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa ruled that she was satisfied by the compelling reasons the State put forward in opposing bail stating that the Ponzi scheme’s founder, Zhao Jiaotong, and directors, Trymore Tapfumaneyi and Justin Kuchekenya, and their accomplices, Billy Thomas Syedou and Abraham Mutambu, are flight risks.

She said it wouldn’t be in the interests of justice to grant them bail. They will be back in court on August 24.

They are accused of misrepresenting their company as an online e-commerce operator and attracting thousands of investors who invested up to US$1 000 through Ecocash.

In addition to appointing brand ambassadors, Madam Boss and Mama Vee, they also employed various agents in major towns and cities throughout the country to market the business.

On July 3, some of the subscribers encountered challenges in accessing their funds and approached the company for clarification.

Mutambu assured them that they were conducting a system upgrade.

On July 5, shocked investors discovered that the company had closed down permanently and their funds were gone.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.