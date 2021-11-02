No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

02 Nov, 2021 - 11:11 0 Views
0 Comments
No Kalawa Homecoming again this December Oskido

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PARTY lovers in Bulawayo will have to wait a little longer for the return of the Kalawa Homecoming Party as Kalawa Jazmee have announced that they won’t be hosting it this year.

This will be the third year without the headline show which had become a permanent feature in December.

December 27 has since 2012 been set aside for South Africa’s finest to entertain Bulawayo residents.

The last Kalawa Homecoming Party was held in 2018.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Scotch Mathenga said fans will have to wait a bit longer for the comeback of the famous gig.

“Covid-19 has really gone down for now although there is a threat of a fourth wave, but at least life is slowly getting back to normal as we are gigging now.

“As for the Kalawa Homecoming, we won’t be hosting it this year,” said Mathenga.

The Kalawa Homecoming Party has featured artistes such as Oskido, Durban Nyts (with their Shumaya hit), Stiff, DJs Bobstar, DJ Tira, DJ Fresh, Pepsi, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Mafikizolo, DJ Zinhle, Berita Khumalo, Durban’s Finest, Professor, Mandoza and Zola.

Unless something changes, Bulawayo revellers will have to do with local acts. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting