No licence Miss Zim gets brand new car

Miss World Zimbabwe Belinda Potts and second princess Kuziva Mujakachi feel the new car

MISS World Zimbabwe Belinda Hajirah Potts was presented with the keys to her brand spanking new car worth US$41 000 but her dilemma is that she has to wait for at least two weeks before she can drive it.

The 21-year-old slender beauty explained her dilemma after Miss World Zimbabwe chief judge Mrs Helga Mubaiwa handed over the keys to the KIA sedan, the top prize for landing the crown on Tuesday.

“I have a provisional license but I hope to get my driver’s licence in the coming two weeks,” Belinda said.

In Zimbabwe, one has to acquire a driver’s licence before they can be allowed to drive on the roads.

Her mother, Mrs Cheryl Potts, could not help but shower her daughter with praises.

“She has been amazing and ever since she was young I could see the beauty and I didn’t know modelling would take her this far,” she said.

Belinda also reneged on her earlier promise to share the prize money with the other finalists saying it was no longer necessary after they each got a US$1 000.

“Yes, I wanted to give each of the finalists some US$200 but now I don’t think I will be able to do that since they have been given a US$1 000 each,” she said.

Hailing from Masvingo, the new Miss World Zimbabwe queen will represent the country at the Miss World scheduled for China later this year.

Belinda who loves to eat fish and pork also won other prizes including an air ticket to China courtesy of Lachelle Travel, a Miss World gown worth US$10 000, US$20 000 money and also one year job placement with Miss Zimbabwe Trust.

Another big winner at the ceremony was Canadian-based model Kuziva Mujakachi who won two titles — second princess and Miss Personality for her exploits.

Kuziva took home US$15 000 in total as prize money for her two titles.—GemNation