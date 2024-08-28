‘No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A GWERU man heaved a sigh of relief after a Bulawayo magistrate discharged a maintenance order compelling him to pay for the upkeep of two minor children he allegedly sired with a former girlfriend.

Mr Givemore Shekede, had been paying US$350 monthly to Ms Mazvita Chinyoka for the upkeep of the children aged 12 and eight.

According to court records, Chinyoka has been avoiding paternity tests to assert whether the children are his.

Presiding over the matter on Monday Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe ordered that Chinyoka must promptly avail herself for the tests at the National Blood Services in Harare.

According to court documents, Chinyoka was allegedly notified on two occasions by the court and did not comply.

“Chinyoka was aware of the booking that had been made and she was sent documents by the court. After this was done, the respondent did not file opposing papers,” said Mr Chikwekwe.

In her defence, Chinyoka told the court that she did not have money to travel to Harare for the tests.

In his judgement, Mr Chikwekwe said Chinyoka is employed by the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare and is aware of the law but professes ignorance on the matter that directly affects her.

“She said she has no bus fare to go for the DNA tests, which the applicant paid for and are very costly.

“The applicant has the right to know or have it proven scientifically that the children are his.

“He has played his part by not only paying the monthly maintenance but also travelling from Gweru to Harare.”

“In light of the above, the baton is passed to the respondent, if she still insists the children are biologically the children of the applicant, she still has the opportunity to initiate the DNA tests as the applicant did.

“Accordingly, the maintenance order granted by this court on the 27th of February is hereby discharged, forthwith,” Mr Chikwekwe ruled.