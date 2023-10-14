No more handshakes or food at funerals in Zimbabwe’s Cholera-affected districts

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Government has banned preparation of food and handshakes, among other health measures, in cholera-affected districts to contain outbreaks of the disease.

In a statement dated 11 October 2023, Gutu District Medical Officer, Dr. Mutero Mupereki

said Cholera cases have been recorded in Zaka, Bikita, Buhera, and a few cases in Gutu district.

“Members of the public in the affected areas are advised to take safety measures to fight Cholera which means all gatherings that require food preparation are temporarily suspended until the outbreak subsides, all funerals are to be supervised by the Ministry (of Health and Child Care) personnel, and no food preparation is allowed,” said Dr Mupereki.

He said handshaking should be avoided, all public premises such as schools should have handwashing facilities with water and soap, and all school visits should be suspended.

“To ensure safety, the members of the public in cholera-affected districts are advised to adhere to the precautions brought by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” said Dr Mupereki.