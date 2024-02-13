No more Sunday afternoon basketball

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) says all Elite League matches will now be played on Saturdays, instead of the traditional Sunday afternoon.

BBA says the move has been necessitated by logistics to do with the booking of the venue which is Khanyisile Sports Centre.

At present, the six-team league sees Lakers top of the table with 19 points from the 11 matches. In second position is Southern Mavericks who have played a game less than the leaders and are on 17 points, the same as Giants who occupy position three.

Fourth-placed Legends are four points shy of the leaders with 15 points.

The bottom two positions are occupied by Highlanders and Nust Pitbulls who have 14 and 11 points respectively.

Only one fixture is scheduled for this Saturday.

Weekend Fixture

Southern Mavericks v Legends

