No Munch & Sip in August, event back in December

Showbiz Writer

Those who missed this year’s first edition of Munch & Sip will have to wait a bit longer to experience the fun as the August edition has been scrapped.

Announcing this development on their social media pages on Thursday, event organisers, while thanking corporates, partners and patrons for supporting them in April, said the next edition would be in December.

“It’s official!!! April 2023 Munch and sip done and dusted!!! We would like to thank our partners this year and all our fellow munchies. We are only coming back in December again,” wrote organisers.

However, it seems the December edition will be bigger, especially considering that organisers will have more time to plan.

“. . . but, this time we have so much packed under our sleeves! Look forward to food, more fun, more music and more Bulawayo!!!”

The April edition was a resounding success with Munchies being treated to diverse dishes. Different types of cuisines were at peoples’ disposal from different food and drink stalls and these included East African Cuisine, cocktails and ice cream, Smoothies, burgers, wood-fired pizzas, American hotdogs, and sandwiches.

Music was also served in abundance with Mokoomba, Outfit Band and various DJs including Just Drey, Keezy AM, Ashton T, Possenti, Danubie, and Sibbs Apollo taking turns to service the crowds.