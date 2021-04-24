No new Covid-19 cases recorded for Mzilikazi School

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

NO new Covid-19 cases were recorded at Mzilikazi Primary School in Bulawayo following the mass testing of pupils and staff after eight teachers tested positive two weeks ago.

Health officials initiated contact tracing and tested all pupils and staff at the school that has an enrolment of more than 800 pupils and all results came out negative.

Bulawayo City Council Health Director Dr Edwin Sibanda said no new cases were recorded at the school.

“The tests done confirmed that there are no cases of Covid-19 among pupils at the school. We feared pupils could have contracted the virus from the teachers that tested positive hence the mass testing,” said Dr Sibanda.

During the post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet was informed that on April 16 more outbreaks were reported at two boarding schools: St David’s Bonda Girls School in Manicaland and Embakwe High School in Plumtree, Matabeleland South.

The Minister said the situation was under control.

“Government would like to re-assure the nation that the situation is under control and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is testing and vaccinating members in the adjoining communities where the schools are located. All those found positive have been quarantined. The Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Health and Child Care have intensified enforcement of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in all schools and those found violating Covid-19 preventive measures will be sanctioned,” she said.

As a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in schools, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has encouraged all stakeholders to join hands in the fight against the pandemic.

The ministry said schools have become a necessary barometer for detection and management of Covid-19 nationwide guided by SOP. Every school is linked to a local health facility through which any learner or member of staff who shows any possible symptoms is immediately referred to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s Rapid Response Team.

“The ministry hereby requests the enhanced contribution of responsible authorities, teachers, learners, School Development Committees, parents/guardians, members of communities around schools and all stakeholders towards enhanced prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

As the 2021 winter season is approaching, the success of the preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 among learners depends heavily on the leadership of each school head as well as the co-operation among teachers, learners, their parents/ guardians and communities at large,” reads the statement from the ministry.

The Education Ministry which is working hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and Child Care has put in place a disease surveillance mechanism that requires daily screening of all learners and staff during the school term.

School heads have been tasked to guard against complacency and to ensure full compliance with health protocols as directed through SOP.

“All schools should strongly reinforce the following health-promoting behaviours among learners and staff; consistent daily temperature checks, ensuring that the thermometers used for screening learners are in good working order at all times, with replacement batteries in stock, consistent and proper wearing of clean masks, consistent physical and social distancing, regular and correct hand-washing,”said the ministry.

It also said there must be no overcrowding at entry points, in classrooms, during break-time, in dining halls, boarding hostels and common rooms, including libraries.

There should also be no hugging, hand-holding or touching and schools must ensure correct mouth, nose and eye hygiene, good toilet hygiene and safe handling of all body fluids.

It said schools should be clean and there must be regular disinfection of commonly touched surfaces and proper waste disposal.

“There should be no sharing of items without proper sanitising of hand-held objects,” it said. @jdgjarachara