No Panic button yet! . . . ‘Players have what it takes for Highlanders to rise’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ head coach Mandla Mpofu believes his players have what it takes to reverse their poor form and is not pressing the panic button yet.

Bosso lost 0-1 to Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on Sunday, a week after falling 1-2 to Caps United in Harare.

Sunday’s loss was the second consecutive defeat for Mpofu since taking over the reins from Madinda Ndlovu, who returned to Botswana. In his seven games in charge, Mpofu has secured two wins, three draws and two losses.

Bosso looked like they were on a recovery path before the last two games when they fell off the wagon to fall three points off the relegation zone.

There is no dispute that they will be fighting to move away from the drop zone in their coming games.

Mpofu has to, however, address his forwards’ impotence in front of goal. Highlanders have scored the least goals in the PSL with just 12 and find themselves in 12th place with 23 points from 19 games.

“In football if you do not take your chances, you get punished and that is what happened against Harare City. Composure and confidence are the most important things upfront and we lack that. We got chances that were easier to score than to miss, but we couldn’t convert. However, as coach l am not panicking, I believe I have a team that has what it takes to rise from these two defeats and make it a point that we get results going forward,” said Mpofu.

In other weekend games, airmen Chapungu humbled Caps United 4-2 at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, with Philip Marufu grabbing a brace, while Gracious Muleya and Ian Nyoni scored the others. Newman Sianchali and Clive Rupiya were on target for Caps United, as they started life without coach Lloyd Chitembwe who moved to cross town rivals Harare City 24 hours after guiding them to a 2-1 win over Highlanders last week.

Chicken Inn FC played to a 1-1 draw against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium and are now winless in four games.

The GameCocks are three points behind leaders FC Platinum. FC Platinum were involved in the Caf Champions League on Saturday and will face Hwange at the Colliery tomorrow.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ road to safety continued as a solitary strike by Shadreck Nyahwa handed them an impressive 1-0 victory over Black Rhinos. Chiefs have recorded three draws and one victory in their last four games. — @innocentskizoe