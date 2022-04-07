No parentage proof to acquire birth certificate

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

Zimbabweans seeking to acquire birth certificates are no longer required to provide parentage proof, President Mnangagwa has directed.

This was revealed by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi during oral questions without notice in Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister Ziyambi was responding to a question by Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who raised concerns about the process and procedures of taking birth certificates and national identity documents, which include, among other requirements, proof of parentage.

“His Excellency went to Tsholotsho some time ago. He sent the Minister of Local Government to the San community and they faced more or less the same problems. After that, a discussion was done in Cabinet and His Excellency directed that everyone without a national identity document must be given one. So, there is no problem, you can take anyone to the Registrar-General’s Office and give them the surname Biti, Biti, Biti, it is now allowed, the President has allowed it,” said Minister Ziyambi.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of a nationwide mobile registration exercise by the Civil Registry Department that kicked off on April 1 and will run up to September 30.