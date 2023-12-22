No pirate taxis shall pass through police checkpoints this festive season- Commissioner General Matanga

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE police will impound defective vehicles and weed out mshikashikas from the road, among a cocktail of measures to curb crime and safeguard the public this festive season.

In a statement Commissioner General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga said the measure aims to ensure road safety, maintain law and order, and prevent road accidents.

“My office urges motorists to cooperate with police officers on deployment in order to take action on errant drivers and other law breaches.

“I have directed all Officers Commanding Police Provinces to ensure that all defective or unroadworthy vehicles are impounded for the safety of travellers. In this vein, no pirate taxis will be allowed to pass through Police check points,” he said.

In addition to roadblocks, the police will conduct various activities such as traffic blitz, stop and search operations, and motorised cycle, and foot patrols all across the country during the festive season.

Comm Gen Matanga urged motorists to exercise caution and ensure the safety of their passengers while driving, considering the potential hazards posed by slippery road conditions.

“As the rain season has just started, I plead with the motoring public to exercise caution as some roads are slippery,” he said.