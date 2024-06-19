No PSL break for Cosafa tourney

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not be taking a break to accommodate the 2024 Cosafa Cup tournament to be held in Durban, South Africa from June 26-July 7.

According to PSL communications officer, Kudzai Bare, matches will be postponed for teams which will contribute more than three players or members of the technical team in the final Warriors squad for the competition.

“There will be no break for Cosafa Cup competition. If there are teams that have three or more players in the national team, matches involving those teams will be postponed. The mid-season transfer window will open on July 1 and close on July 31,” said Bare.

The PSL had previously allocated a weekend off for the tournament, which should have been hosted soon after the World Cup qualifiers that were hosted on June 11-12. After the postponement, the PSL was forced to re-start on the weekend of June 15 instead of June 22.

Zimpapers Sports Hub understands there will be adjustments to the initial squad that had been announced.

Week 16 action is set to continue this weekend with Highlanders playing host to Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulawayo Giants will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Chipangano having gone on a poor run of form. The two teams will go into the weekend action at the back of contrasting fortunes. Bosso were held to their fifth draw since May 1 by newboys, Bikita Minerals.

The match ended 1-1 while Hwange beat Greenfuel 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium. Prior to the win, Chipangano had won only one match against Yadah on opening day, which was then followed by an appalling run of five draws and eight losses.

In May, Highlanders settled for four draws, three of them 1-1 against Greenfuel, Manica Diamonds and ZPC Kariba while the Bulawayo derby against Arenel Movers ended goalless. The other game against FC Platinum ended in a 2-0 defeat, meaning a paltry four points from a possible 15.

Hwange is second from bottom of the table with 11 points while Bosso is on position five with 23 points. In other matches, table toppers FC Platinum will welcome Simba Bhora at Mandava Stadium in one of the big weekend fixtures.

The former champions who are unbeaten in their last six matches will be hoping to continue with their good run while a victory for Simba Bhora could send a strong message of their title chase credentials.

On the same day, at Sakubva Stadium, Manica Diamonds will play host to Dynamos in yet another potentially explosive encounter.

Week 16 Fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v Chicken Inn (Sakubva Stadium), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro Stadium, Arenel Movers v TelOne (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Simba Bhora ( Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs

Sunday

CAPS United v Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium), Green Fuel v Yadah (GreenFuel Arena) Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields Stadium) —@innocentskizoe