No Raza, No Party…Over reliance on Sikandar costs Chevrons

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

IT was a shocking and shameful defeat for the Chevrons, who failed to live up to their Test status and lost the T20 series 3-2 to Namibia, an associate team, in Windhoek, early this week. This was probably the lowest moment for the Zimbabwean cricket team since Dave Houghton took over as the coach last year, and a wake-up call for the players and the management.

The Chevrons, who missed out on the ongoing ODI World Cup, were expected to bounce back and dominate the series against Namibia, who are ranked 19th in the world in T20 cricket. However, they were outplayed and outclassed by the hosts, who showed more hunger and determination to win. Namibia, who had also beaten Zimbabwe 3-2 in a T20 series in Bulawayo last year, proved that it was not a fluke and that they are a rising force in African cricket.

The main reason for the Chevrons’ dismal performance was their poor batting, especially from the top order. They relied too much on one player, Sikandar Raza, to rescue them from trouble, but when he failed, no one else stepped up to the challenge.

Raza was the only Zimbabwean batsman in the top five run-scorers of the series, with 177 runs from five innings, behind Namibia’s opener Nikolaas Davin, who scored 203 runs from five innings. Raza scored two half-centuries and a match-winning 82 not out in the second match, but he could not carry the team alone.

The top order, which consisted of different combinations of Nick Welch, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Innocent Kaia and the skipper Craig Ervine, failed to give the team a solid start and often lost early wickets. In the first match, which Zimbabwe lost by seven wickets, Ervine and Welch both fell for ducks, while Kaia scored only four runs. In the last match, which Zimbabwe lost by eight runs, chasing a modest target of 101, the top four batsmen scored only 18 runs combined, leaving too much for the lower order to do.

The Chevrons need to find a solution for their batting woes, especially with the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier coming up in Namibia in a few weeks. They need to have a stable and consistent top order, who can bat through the powerplay and set up a platform for the middle order. They also need to have more players who can take responsibility and perform under pressure, and not leave everything to Raza.

The series defeat against Namibia was a slap in the face for the Chevrons, and a reminder that they cannot take any team for granted. They need to work hard and play with pride and passion, if they want to restore their reputation and qualify for the T20 World Cup. They need to learn from their mistakes and bounce back stronger in the upcoming matches.

Despite struggles at the top, there was a lot left to desire in the middle as well as players like Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ryan Burl and Luke Jongwe down the order did not step up with bat in hand.

With ball in hand, there seemed to be a glimmer of hope as bowlers managed to put in decent performances. Richard Ngarava took five wickets in three innings at an average of 7, 80 and an economy rate of 3, 90, which was the series’ best.

Another fast bowler, Tendai Chatara, in four innings managed to claim five wickets as well at an average of 17, 20 and economy of 7, 21. Burl and Raza had four wickets apiece in four and five innings respectively.

The two teams were using the series as part of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers and Ervine, in the first match said they are trying to acclimatise to the Namibian conditions. Going into the Qualifiers, the team is likely to receive a boost in Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Bradley Evans.

Team performance will be crucial in the World Cup Qualifiers as over-reliance on individual players may be disastrous in achieving a desired goal.

The Chevrons will face the Richelieu Eagles in their opening encounter of the Qualifiers at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. A total of seven African teams will compete for the two available slots to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

The Chevrons and the tournament hosts, Namibia did not participate in the Sub-Regional Qualifiers which five of their opponents played in. The other five teams are Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria and Kenya.

Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Africa

Qualifier Schedule:

Namibia vs Zimbabwe (22 November), Uganda vs Zimbabwe (23 November), Tanzania vs Zimbabwe (24 November), Rwanda vs Zimbabwe (27 November), Nigeria vs Zimbabwe (28 November), Kenya vs Zimbabwe (30 November). — @brandon_malvin