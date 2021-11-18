No rest for Byo: Artistes back on their toes for Praca awards

Yvonne Ncube,Showbiz Reporter

It’s been a fortnight since artistes clashed at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards grand finale, whose nominees were announced on October 1. Since then, those nominated had been campaigning for votes from the general public.

Creatives sat back and sighed only after the main event, but their temporary relief was short-lived, as the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) announced nominees the same week, signaling a return to work, again they are back on their toes.

Last year, the awards were established to honour artistes and personalities from the Pumula suburbs. This year’s edition will take place next month with the number of categories increasing from 33 to 40.

Among the nominees is a comedian and dancer who rose to prominence after enduring a heartbreaking experience.

Metty Intombi Emfitshane, born Methembe Bawinile Ncube, was bullied in high school for having acne on her face, an experience which turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it guided her to where she is today.

Metty was abandoned by her friends because of her pimples which resulted in her sole friend being her mobile phone.

“I was bullied at school because of pimples and black spots on my face. The bullying became too much and I couldn’t endure it anymore as I lost my friends.

I became secluded from everyone, I was a black fly in a bowl of fresh milk. I lost my self-esteem in the process, I was lonely and needed someone to talk to, but I never got one as everyone shunned me.

“As a result, my only friend was my phone. I was always on my phone. That’s how I started making jokes and sharing them online.

People would relate and react to my posts and this encouraged me to continue posting jokes.

“People started reposting and sharing my videos and because of this, I started to accept myself slowly, but surely.

That’s how I became a comedian and content creator,” said Metty.

Today, Metty is now juggling multiple roles in the art and entertainment industry. She is a dancer, choreographer, performing artist, comedian, MC, presenter, photographer and content creator.

For her efforts, the young artiste has been nominated for the Praca awards in the best female comedian and best female dancer categories.

“I’m very humbled beyond measure. Thank you Praca for introducing this initiative to acknowledge our talents as artistes. It’s really a motivation that’s beyond us; it assures us that we’re appreciated as artistes.

“The nomination on its own is a blessing, but two nominations are a double blessing. When I made my submission, I was reluctant.

I didn’t have much faith so the nominations came as a blessing which I’ll forever cherish even if I don’t win,” said Metty. – @SeehYvonne.