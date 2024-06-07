“No school can do well in sciences without adequate laboratory equipment”

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Manama

MATABELELAND South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu has bemoaned the lack science equipment in most schools in the province.

Speaking in her welcome remarks at the computer handover ceremony to Manama High School by Acting President Kembo Mohadi Friday, Dr Ndlovu said no school can do well in sciences without adequate laboratory equipment as is the case in the province.

“Please Honourable Vice President, today the Acting President, help us promote Heritage based Education 5.0 by having well equipped schools. We are happy that you have brought us this donation,” said Dr Ndlovu.

She said the donation was a living example of President Mnangagwa ‘s leaving now one and no place behind philosophy.

Acting President Mohadi is a former student of the school.

Also accompanying the acting President is Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Omphile Marupi who is also the Gwanda South legislator, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata, senior Government officials from the province and members of the provincial Joint Operations Command (JOC).