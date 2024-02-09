No Sheasham friendly – Bosso

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will not be playing a friendly match against Sheasham on Saturday contrary to a poster doing rounds on social media advertising the match.

In a statement on Friday, Bosso clarified the matter surrounding the purported friendly match.

“We have come across a poster in circulation regarding a football match involving Highlanders FC and Sheasham FC. However, we want to clarify that there is no concrete arrangement in place to confirm this match. We can confirm that the match will not take place. If there are any updates or changes in this regard, we will communicate through our official channels,” read the statement.

-@innocentskizoe