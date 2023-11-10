No sweetness for Bosso in lowveld

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle FC 1-0 Highlanders FC

A SOLITARY late goal from veteran Russell Madamombe was enough to give new Triangle United coach John Nyikadzino a good start after beating Bulawayo giants Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at Gibbo yesterday.

It was a good headed goal from substitute Madamombe in what was Triangle’s first shot on target, benefitting from a pinpoint cross from Ghanaian international Wilson Mensah in the 79th minute.

Winless in their last eight outings, Highlanders’ woes continued with this latest defeat and they will play their next game without head coach Baltemar Brito, who will be in charge of the Zimbabwe national team when the Warriors travel to Rwanda next week to face the hosts and Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Brito was disappointed with the result and the way his team played.

“One team was fighting for points to survive relegation and another one came here not with the best attitude. We had moments that we played but one silly mistake and Triangle capitalised and got one goal and we will go home one more time without points.

“We were on the top for the better part of the season because of a lot of sacrifices and good spirit to collect maximum points.

“At this moment, even the players don’t look like they have the attitude to push and finish as high as possible. I will not be available for the last three games of the season because I am travelling with the national team. I wish Highlanders the best and let’s see the future,” said Brito.

Triangle collected maximum points in Nyikadzino’s first game in charge after previous coach Thulani Sibanda was relieved of his duties following a string of poor results.

Sibanda was shown the exit door after his side was humiliated 1-0 by already relegated Cranborne Bullets in Harare on Sunday.

Nyikadzino’s task is to save Triangle from relegation, and he has managed to collect important three points to move up one place away from relegation on the same number of points as Sheasham but with a better goal difference.

“It wasn’t an easy game, Highlanders is a seasoned side and amongst the teams at the top. We are very happy with the three points especially at home in front of our own supporters.

“I am happy with the players’ response; they know where we are in terms of our position on the log. Triangle have been in the Premiership for a long time and it would be sad if this team gets relegated and that is the message, we send to them.

“I would like to thank Triangle executive for showing confidence in me. They gave me an opportunity to take charge of this mammoth task of trying to save the team from relegation.

“I would also want to thank the previous coach, he did his part and when I took over, we were on 31 points, and we are now on 34 so he did something.

“We now need to focus on our next game and hopefully we can get three points,” said Nyikadzino.

Triangle, who have been fighting for their lives for the better part of the season, moved one place up from the drop zone.

They travel to Bulawayo to face Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday and will host Caps United in their penultimate match before making a short trip to Chisumbanje where they will face Greenfuel as the curtains come down on the season.

Teams:

Triangle: Talbert Shumba, Jameson Mukombwe, Wayne Makuva, Arnold Mawadza, Eriya Mafirenyika, Tawanda Karembo, Lucky Ndlela, Nobert Zingo (Emmaculate Mawuna 46min), Njabulo Ngwenya (Blessing Kagudu 46min), Wilson Mensah (Tinashe Kabanda 90min), Newman Sianchali (Russell Madamombe 46min)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Marvelous Chigumira, Rahman Kutsanzira (Stanley Ngala 67min), Calvin Chigonero, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Elsharmar Farasi 67min), Ray Lunga, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube