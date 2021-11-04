No tap water in all Bulawayo residential areas

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

RESIDENTIAL areas in Bulawayo are experiencing disruptions in water supply following an emergency shutdown by the City Council due to power outages.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the shutdown will persist until power is restored.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an emergency shutdown of water supplies to all residential areas in the city except for industry and the Central Business District from Thursday, 4 November 2021.

“The interruption is due to power outages experienced from yesterday (Wednesday 3 November 2021) up to today at Ncema Treatment Works and Fernhill Booster Station that resulted in loss of treatment and pumping.

This has resulted in low reservoir levels across the city. The shutdown will be maintained until restoration of power supply and pumping to enable treatment and to allow for the supply reservoirs to gain to satisfactory levels,” he said.

