No through road for unlicensed vehicles

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

VEHICLES without valid license discs will not be allowed to pass through toll gates across the country with effect from 01 October 2022, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) said this in a statement today.

In line with the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:14 subsection 6 and 22, Zinara said all de-registered vehicles and those on license exemptions or without number plates, are not allowed to move in Zimbabwean roads.

“Zimbabwe National Roads Administration would like to advise all motoring public that all vehicles without valid license discs will NOT be allowed to pass through toll gates starting 1 October 2022,” said Zimra.

“As such, we urge the motoring public to make sure that their vehicles are registered before embarking on any travel to avoid inconveniences.”

The administration said it will allow the motorists with valid insurance receipts to pay for their vehicle license discs at the tollgates and collect them at the nearest Zinara offices.

