No TikTok, just real talk: Bulawayo folks prepare to party like it’s 1999

Faith Ndlovu,Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Dust off those dancing shoes and bring out the retro gear, Bulawayo is about to rewind time for one unforgettable night!

The undisputed kings of old skool grooves, Tony Friday and Kimble Rogers, are heading to the City of Kings for a nostalgic throwback party set to take place on April 25 at a local nightspot.

Joining the headline duo are seasoned DJs Offswag, Etherton B, DJ Masaccre, and DJ Smith, each ready to spin classic anthems that defined a generation. From soul-soothing R&B to bumpin’ 90s jams, early 2000s club bangers and dancehall, the line-up is locked and loaded to take revellers on a rhythmic journey through time.

Organisers say the night is all about celebrating music that never gets old.

“We’re bringing back that magical feeling, the kind you got when the cassette popped in or the CD started spinning. It’s about reliving those unforgettable moments on the dancefloor,” said one of the event coordinators.

These old school parties have become a beloved tradition in Bulawayo, drawing crowds hungry for a taste of the past and this next chapter promises nothing short of electric.