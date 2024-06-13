No to conditional aid: President

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe will not accept conditional aid from those seeking to denigrate the country’s values, national character and beliefs.

Addressing the 376th Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of the revolutionary party, said Zimbabweans, and Africans, in general should remain vigilant and resolute in the face of neo-colonial imperial machinations.

“I challenge us to remain vigilant and resolute in the face of the neo-imperial machinations from our country’s detractors. Lessons and emerging trends against former liberation movements within and beyond the region are stark reminders of the sustained hegemonic tendencies of our erstwhile former colonisers.”

The President said there was a need to heighten the political consciousness of the party membership to enable them to defend the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

He warned some non-governmental organisations operating outside their mandate to revert to their legitimate core business and desist from interfering in the political affairs of the country.

“It is a shame and disgrace that foreign funding for humanitarian support and related programmes is being used to clandestinely advance practices that are alien to our culture, values and norms.

“Zimbabwe will never accept any foreign support that has conditionalities that seek to defile and denigrate our national character, values and beliefs. As Zanu PF and an African people, we reject the imposition of alien identities as well as cultures. We continue to hold sacred our African morals, values and traditions. These shape our identity, as well as dignity as a sovereign and independent people.”

He challenged Zimbabweans to always seek to advance the national interest and prosperity of the country.

“Let us all remain alive to the fact that a politically conscious and disciplined membership, which is rooted in the ideology and values of the party, is a critical cog in driving the development agenda of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“We must, therefore, never tire to nurture and grow a party cadreship that has full appreciation of both internal and global complexities and how these affect us as a party and a people. In understanding these, however, we should always seek to advance our national interest and the prosperity of our motherland, Zimbabwe.”

The President urged Politburo members to continuously nurture adherence to the correct party line by providing the requisite guidance and leadership.

“Let us continue to give direction, guidance and leadership as well as courage, resilience and focus to those who will come after us. That way, the people’s revolution, which is the primary cause of our existence as a party, remains sustained.

“Together in unity and across every structure of the party, let us, brick by brick, stone upon stone, continue to build and modernise our country, Zimbabwe. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

On the forthcoming SADC Summit set for August 17-18 in Harare, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should demonstrate their national character as a hospitable, united and peace-loving people, to enhance the ongoing national branding and image-building initiatives.

“As we prepare to receive and host several high-level dignitaries during the SADC Summit and beyond, let us continue to demonstrate our national character as a hospitable, united and peace-loving people. This will go a long way to enhance the ongoing national branding and image-building initiatives.”

President Mnangagwa expressed confidence that Zimbabwe is fully capable of delivering a memorable summit for the region.

The summit will be held under the theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC”.

During the summit, President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

On the international relations front, the President said Zimbabwe is making important inroads with regards to its engagement and re-engagement thrust.

“I am pleased to advise the Politburo that the Korea-Africa inaugural summit held under the theme, ‘The Future We Make Together Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity’, presented an opportunity for us as a country to forge strategic partnerships towards improving the quality of life for our people.

“In addition, at the just-ended 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, I was pleased to hold fruitful bilateral discussions with my Dear Brother, His Excellency, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation. We look forward to deepening and consolidating our cooperation with the Russian Federation in areas such as mining, agriculture, science and technology, space science as well as in the education and health spheres,” he said.

Before the start of the Politburo, members observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Malawian Vice President, Dr Saulos Chilima, and nine others who perished in a plane crash on Monday.