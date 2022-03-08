No transport blues today, says Zupco

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZUPCO has assured commuters that there will be adequate transport today as the challenges that it faced on Monday due to delays in fuel deliveries have been resolved

In a statement on Monday, ZUPCO had said illustrious efforts were underway to ensure that the challenges were resolved.

“The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco), wishes to advise the commuting public that there will be transport challenges this evening. This has resulted from delays in fuel deliveries at Zupco.

“However, the commuting public should not panic as illustrious efforts are underway to ensure that the challenge is resolved. We remain committed and will continue to serve the nation with safe, reliable and affordable travel.

“We regret and apologise to all our valued customers for any inconveniences caused. Your continued support is greatly appreciated,” Zupco had said.

However, Zupco CEO Mr Everisto Madangwa said the situation has returned to normalcy.

“The situation has improved from yesterday and the fuel supplies we now have. So the notice was related to yesterday,” said Mr Madangwa.