No venue change for Munch & Sip

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

PREPARATIONS for the Munch & Sip event scheduled for Sunday at the Harry Allen Golf Club curated by Mandipa Masuku are at an advanced stage despite rumours of a possible venue change due to a “conflict” with the City fathers.

Recently, the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown gig was moved from Queens Sports Club to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Main Arena to avoid further conflict with the City of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

The event, scheduled for April 26, was initially pencilled for Queens Sports Club.

However, the venue choice faced strong opposition from Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, who argued that it would jeopardise preparations for Zimbabwe’s upcoming international test cricket fixtures against New Zealand and South Africa.

Such a directive would potentially throw spanners to events being held at sports arenas but Munch & Sip is set to continue at Harry Allen Golf Club

to ensure Bulawayo experiences a surge in food tourism.

In an interview, event curator, Mandipa Masuku told Saturday Leisure that they are going to play by the book.

“We are still going to be having Munch & Sip at the Harry Allen Golf Club and to ensure that we don’t have problems, the event will start at 10 now so that we consider neighbours and not finish too late. So, we added more lounges to maximise on the day time looks,” she said.

preparations are underway for a captivating gastronomic event that is set to elevate the local culinary scene to new heights.

This event as always, promises to bring together the finest elements of food and music, offering attendees a truly immersive experience that celebrates the deep connection between these two realms.

This time around, entertainment will be provided by musicians and wheel-spinners inclusive of Msiz’Kay, Shaku Chante, Bhekiwe, King Her, Mokoomba, DJ Frosty, Gog’ Bekezela, DJ Fifi, and Sekunjalo Fire Zwiguru while a Munch Off will see chefs, John and Thabo treat foodies to some goodies.

The Munch & Sip event is set to usher in the ZITF season which will commence on Monday to Saturday.

