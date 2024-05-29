No Warriors call for Billiat, Muduhwa and Chikuhwa

Fungai Muderere

CARETAKER Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

Zimbabwe ‘host’ Lesotho in Johannesburg on June 7, before taking on Bafana Bafana in Free State on June 11.

There were no call ups for Yadah Stars midfielder Khama Billiat, Highlanders duo of Peter Muduhwa and striker Lynoth Chikuhwa as earlier reported by some sections of the media on Tuesday.

The Warriors will play against Nigeria in Rwanda in their second campaign match.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned Zimbabwe’s national soccer teams from using all local stadiums for international matches in 2019. This decision came after a CAF stadium inspection in November 2019 found that the stadiums did not meet CAF standards.

Warriors Squad below

GOALKEEPERS

Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC), Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United)

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield) Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora) Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora