No water for Bulawayo residents tomorrow

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

Bulawayo residents in suburbs supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir will tomorrow experience water supply disruptions due to a broken valve along the Cowdray Park pipeline, which measures 300mm in size.

The affected areas, including Mpopoma, Lobengula, Njube, Entumbane, Emakhandeni, and Mabutweni, will experience interruptions to their water supply from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours on Wednesday.

The City of Bulawayo has implemented a daily restoration strategy to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the repairs.

Water supplies are anticipated to be restored following the daily restoration strategy on Thursday.