No Water for Cowdray Park over the weekend

Vululwazi Nkala

RESIDENTS of Cowdray Park and Hlalani Kuhle will be without water from Friday 10 to Saturday 11 November 2023.

In a statement, Bulawayo town clerk Mr Dube said Supplies will be restored from Sunday, 12 November 2023 in a progressive manner to the Cowdray Park and Hlalani Kuhle areas.

He said the disruption will be caused by work to facilitate water mains coupling which is aimed at improving water access to areas within Kuma 10.

