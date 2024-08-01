No water for western suburbs until Sunday

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S western suburbs, including areas supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir and those along the Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoir’s 525mm pipeline, will experience a water outage starting this Saturday.

Scheduled maintenance will disrupt water supply until Sunday. Normal service is expected to resume on Sunday evening.

In a statement, Bulawayo City’s Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, informed the public about the upcoming maintenance, which is already causing water interruptions in the affected areas.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an interruption of water supplies to all Kelvin Industrial Sites, Tshabalala, Sizinda, and all areas supplied by Magwegwe Reservoir due to planned repair and maintenance work on our 525mm pipeline from Criterion Reservoir to Magwegwe Reservoir,” said Mr. Dube.

The suggested dates for the maintenance and its completion are subject to change based on the progress of the work.

“Repair works are concentrated at the Sizinda valve chambers along Nketa Drive. The works are scheduled to commence on Saturday, 3 August 2024, and are expected to be completed by Sunday, 4 August 2024. Residents are advised that these dates and durations are subject to change depending on the progress of the repairs on the pipeline,” he said.

The Town Clerk apologised to the affected residents on behalf of the City Council and assured the public that normal services would be restored upon the completion of the maintenance work.

“The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused and assures the affected areas that supplies will be restored upon the completion of the works and the subsequent restoration of levels in the affected pipeline and Magwegwe Reservoir,” he said.

The City of Bulawayo will also temporarily suspend the current 120-hour water shedding program for the mentioned areas from 2 August 2024 to 4 August 2024.