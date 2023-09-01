Noble Savage turns waste into wealth

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

NATURALLY, it’s hard to believe that something as ubiquitous as waste plastic paper, glass or used plastic bottles can be turned into a source of income.

For most of us, plastic paper or bottles are dumped in the dustbin as soon as we are done with them but for Mr Msindazwe Ndhlovu (33), they serve a whole different purpose. They are his livelihood as he turns them into building materials.

Mr Ndhlovu of Paddonhurst suburb has since formed a waste recycling company, Noble Savage. The company, which was established in 2019, recycles waste plastic and glass from the city’s waste collection sites and landfills to manufacture eco-friendly building materials that include roof tiles, pavers and kitchen countertops.

The company operates from Westondale industrial area in Bulawayo. Noble Savage collects plastic waste from individuals, mostly vulnerable members of society such as widows, orphans and the elderly.

The company was given a licence to collect waste in the City of Bulawayo during the Independence Celebrations in April.

The company has created about 14 formal jobs and more than 100 jobs for waste pickers. Mr Ndhlovu said they are hoping to create a huge processing plant, which will create more than 2 000 jobs for locals.

With an investment of about US$55 000, the company has managed to acquire machines, which include the bailer, bottle crusher, boiler and other equipment.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Ndhlovu said the idea of forming a company came in 2018 through a dream when he was still under his parents’ roof.

“I had a dream in which I was shown formulas of how I could go about it in terms of the products. I did some research to add to what I had dreamt and perfected the idea. In 2019, I registered the company and operated in the backyard of my parents’ house in Morningside suburb,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said when the backyard became too small for the growing company, he decided to find a bigger space and relocated to Westondale industrial area.

Mr Ndhlovu said they collect waste material from waste pickers, which they then crush separately after which it is bailed.

“The material is then smelted with different ingredients and cast into various products. The end product is polished to achieve the desired finish. We make innovative building materials by utilising waste targeting the environmentally conscious individual who seeks something aesthetically designed, durable and affordable,” he said.

Mr Ndhlovu said their long-term vision is to produce building materials that are in compliance with clean renewable energy.

“Our vision is to be a leading producer of low-cost building materials that incorporate high technology to help accelerate Africa’s transition to clean renewable energy,” he said.

Mr Ndhlovu said he realises between US$ 3 500 and US$4 500 in monthly profits from the finished products.

Through his innovative initiative, the young entrepreneur has not only improved the cleanliness and sustainability of Bulawayo but also provided employment opportunities for over 100 individuals who pick waste across the city.

“Over the past few years, we have created direct employment for eight people and over 100 people who collect waste materials across the city,” said Mr Ndhlovu.

He said the company has medical insurance to help workers including those contracted to pick up waste to access healthcare services.

“All our workers have regular check-ups as picking up waste exposes them to risk of contracting diseases and those who fall sick are immediately attended to,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the company’s target is now to penetrate the Southern Africa regional market.

“We dream of having bigger factories in the upcoming years and to have a strong influence in Southern Africa as we pursue our goal of creating a smart and clean Africa through recycling waste,” he said.

Mr Ndhlovu said they have also partnered with some local universities in terms of waste management as part of their social corporate responsibility.

“We have partnered with some universities such as Nust Enactus, Lupane Enactus to assist them prepare for their National competitions in waste management and entrepreneurship. We have also held campaigns at schools about recycling and waste management,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said they are also looking forward to getting into retail and wholesale outlets but at the moment they are producing according to orders.

“We now want to mass produce so that customers can walk in any time and get the products,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said their vision is to become the leading manufacturer of low-cost building materials that incorporate high technology to help Africa’s acceleration to clean renewable energy.

In 2019, his company was the runner-up for ILO Green Enterprise as the most innovative green business.